Foodpanda delivery rider harassed customer with inappropriate messages

When she rejected his offer, he sent even more texts: “Oh, really? Are you not alone at home? Do you have free time? Let’s go out. I’m free, just let me know when you’re free.”

“The panda rider from just now. I’m still downstairs. Can I come up, or should I leave?” one of the messages said.

After delivering her order, the rider messaged her asking whether he could accompany her at home.

Mia Azahar voiced her worries online on Twitter which has gotten the attention of thousands of netizens including those from the All Women’s Action Society feminist group.

“Hello @foodpanda_my, do something about your rider. This is super scary and inappropriate,” Mia Azahar tweeted, under the handle @miaazhar.

“Where are his ethics? Asking his customers if they want his company in their homes. For girls out there, be careful if you get a rider like this.”

Mia Azahar also confirmed that she has reported the matter to the food delivery company. Foodpanda has acknowledged her complaint on Twitter and will be taking action.

Others have chimed in their thoughts on the matter and pressed the government to pass the Sexual Harassment Bill that was introduced in November to protect victims.

A tweet by the All Women’s Action Society reads, “@FoodPanda pls ensure your drivers’ SOPs include NOT sexually harassing your customers. The SH Bill requires all organisations be accountable to an effective working internal SH policy. We need 2pass this Bill, pronto! The rakyat shldn’t live in fear! @MuhyiddinYassin.”

“SH Bill on hold till after the state of emergency,” news presenter Tehmina Kaoosji wrote.

“Yet, almost every week M’sian Women share just how threatening things get over even just food delivery. Here’s why we need the SH Bill! M’sian men clearly DO NOT understand boundaries & consent.”