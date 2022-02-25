Foodpanda rider in Singapore delivers food to student in lecture hall

ONE Singaporean food rider's 5-star delivery service recently went viral, after he delivered food directly to a student who was in the middle of a lecture.

A TikTok video posted on Feb 15 by user named @power98jk showed the hilarious scene, which took place in a university lecture hall. In the video, the rider stood in the doorway as the lecturer pointed out the student who ordered the food.

The rider then walked over to her seat and handed her the food.

Other students immediately started cheering and clapping as the student covered her face in embarrassment. The rider was probably embarrassed as well by the attention he was getting.

As he made his delivery, another student can be heard saying: “Five stars, five stars!”

The video has garnered 1 million views, 97.3k likes and 740 comments at the time of writing.

Netizens were highly amused by the entire situation.

One said, “She must be really hungry to take the embarrassment.”

However, there were users who mentioned that it was rude to disrupt an ongoing class with a food delivery, but nonetheless applauded the lecturer for taking the whole issue lightly.

Watch the video here.