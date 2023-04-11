Foreign workers caught bathing and doing laundry from water storage tanks in Subang Jaya

KUALA LUMPUR: A video of three foreign workers bathing and washing their laundry near USJ 21, Subang Jaya, went viral recently.

The 19-second video which was widely shared on social media, showed three men, who were thought to be working and living nearby, going about their chores without realising they were being filmed.

One of them was seen bathing directly in front of the tanks, where soap and other sediments had re-entered.

While many viewers of the video condemned the irresponsible act, others urged authorities to act quickly.

@MrCpnfyn, a TikTok user, urged the person who filmed the video to file a police report. “Please report to the authorities,“ he said.

“What happens if the water supply is interrupted?”

Another user, @arincjunk, wondered why the tanks weren’t padlocked to prevent such acts.

Although many netizens were outraged by the actions of the foreign workers, no additional information on this case is available.