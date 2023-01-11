Former Religious Minister auctions off Rolex watch gifted by Saudi King to donate to Palestine

IN a bid to help Palestine with its cause, kind-hearted Malaysians have opened donation channels.

Former Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri recently auctioned off his Rolex watch to support the war torn country.

To celebrate the Saudi government’s contribution of one billion dollars to aid the Palestinians, the former minister decided to auction off his “precious watch” at the initial bid of RM40,000, with a RM100 increment.

“The proceeds will be fully donated to the welfare of the Palestinian people who are suffering there,” he said in a recent post on X (Twitter).

Zulkifli said that the Rolex watch, being a precious possession of his, was gifted by the King of Saudi Arabia Al-Malik Salman bin Abdulaziz in Feb 2017 after a meeting chairing the “Panel Penasihat Syariah Bank Negara”.

“A few days after the meeting in St. Regis Hotel, I was contacted by the Saudi Arabia Embassy in Malaysia informing me of a gift for me from the Saudi King. I then asked my officer Dr. Aizam to retrieve it.

“I did not open the box containing the gift at the time. It was kept in my office at Putrajaya until I was elected to become a minister so when I was appointed, the box was transferred to my second office at the Islamic Center Complex in Kuala Lumpur,” he said.

Following the appointment as a minister in 2021, only then Zulkifli wore the watch as a “gesture of appreciation” of the Saudi King’s generosity.

“His Majesty’s message to always be moderate, prioritise the ummah’s unity and uphold my religion will always be close to my heart,” Zulkifkli added.

As of 9.25am on Oct 31, the highest bid for the Rolex was at RM131,000.