POPCAT took the nation by storm last week, and after some fierce competition, Malaysia is currently in third place on the leaderboard behind Taiwan and Thailand.

There are still some Popcat die hards playing the game, but if you want something new, why not try out one of the many Popcat clones that have recently been created?

Almost as soon as Popcat went viral, news broke about a new click game called Popdog. Quite a few Malaysians jumped over to that game and Malaysia is currently in the lead, followed by Thailand and Hong Kong.