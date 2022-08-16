Girl, 12, found dead, believed to have been struck by lightning

A standard six girl was tragically killed after an apparent lightning strike at her home in Gua Musang, Kelantan.

She was believed to have been struck by lightning while talking on her smartphone, in an incident at Kampung Sungai Raya in Gua Musang, Kelantan, yesterday evening.

According to Berita Harian, the victim, Nur Asyqin Qistina M Nor Zawawi was found unconscious by her father, M Nor Zawawi Awang, in her bedroom at 4.50pm.

The victim’s father said he heard a loud thunderclap at the time and it was raining.

An autopsy was conducted on his daughter before she was buried at the Kuala Betis cemetery.