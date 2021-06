Director David Sandberg revealed the new and upgraded costumes for the Shazam Family a few days back (image above), and eagle-eyed fans have already spotted another clue for the upcoming film.

Fans noticed that actress Grace Fulton, who plays Billy’s older foster sister Mary, is wearing the superhero costume instead of Michelle Borth who donned it in the first film.

Sandberg confirmed that Fulton will be playing both versions of Mary in the Shazam sequel. “Yes, Grace now plays both parts. But her hair and makeup is slightly different when she’s super so nobody will ever recognise her. Hey, it works for Wonder Woman!” he wrote on Twitter.

With that said, the decision to have Fulton play both versions of the character makes sense, since Mary was already near adulthood in the first film.

While plot details are still being kept under lock, most of the news surrounding the production has been about new cast members and updated costumes.

What we know so far

In Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the family will be taking on the daughters of Atlas; namely Helen Mirren’s Hespera, Lucy Liu’s Kalypso and Rachel Zegler’s unspecified character.

The sequel also sees the return of actors Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Faithe Herman, Adam Brody, Meagan Good, Ian Chen, Ross Butler, Joyan Armand and DJ Cotrona who will reprise their respective roles.

The highly anticipated film is currently filming and is expected to premiere in theatres around June 2, 2023.