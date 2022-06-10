Group drinks bottle of juice at supermarket, later puts it back

RECENTLY, a TikTok video showing a group of teenagers drinking from unopened bottles at a supermarket had gone viral with many netizens criticising them for their disgusting move.

The video was shared by TikTok user @encikcb.

The 27-second short clip first showed a man drinking from an unopened bottle at a supermarket without paying before putting it back on the shelf. Following that, a young girl did the same before taking out new bottles and putting them into her cart, leaving the one she drank behind.

Netizens criticized the group’s action, with many condemning the group for coming up with such a “stupid” idea. Some even called on the authorities to take action against the group.