Hannah Yeoh features art by boy with autism on ang pao packets

EVERY year, we can expect creatively designed ang pao packets for the festive season. For the upcoming Chinese New Year celebration, Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh found a way to support children with autism, by incorporating the drawing of a child with autism in ang pao packets which will be printed and distributed by her office.

The packets, which come in two colours, yellow and purple, feature a tiger and tree.

This is a smart way to bring awareness to Autism and highlight the talent and the work of art by children with Autism. Meanwhile, the drawing makes us think about endangered Malayan tigers and the need to care for their natural habitat and environment. Meaningful messages in just one small packet.

A post on Facebook explained the story behind the collaboration.

The post stated: “Azizy is a 12-year-old boy from Segambut who has autism. He enjoys drawing and colouring cartoons and when YB Hannah saw his drawings for UTMe! x Early Autism Project Malaysia, she requested a drawing from Azizy for her 2022 ang pao packet!”

Azizy and his family happily obliged and drew a few versions of a tiger. In the first version, the tiger looked a bit grumpy. Not only that, Azizy accidentally coloured the tiger in blue. While creating the second version, Azizy got frustrated and crumpled it up!