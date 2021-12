SEGAMBUT MP Hannah Yeoh turned heads and set tongues wagging when she wore a baju kurung and hijab at the open day programme with residents at the Al-Imam Al-Ghazali Mosque in Bandar Manjalara, Kuala Lumpur last week.

She wore the hijab out of respect for the place she was visiting. A Facebook video of her at the mosque is widely shared.

Watch the video here:

https://www.facebook.com/hannahyeoh/videos/233646948839574/