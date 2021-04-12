Henry Cavill’s girlfriend’s name revealed to be Natalie, not Danielle

Several news reports on Sunday inaccurately reported the name of Henry Cavill’s current girlfriend.
Tabloids have reported that The Witcher actor is dating an eco scientist named Danielle Beausoleil. Unfortunately, this turned out to be inaccurate information.
Based on Henry Cavill’s latest Instagram snap, he referred to his girlfriend by the name Natalie. In the picture, he looked smitten while Natalie pondered her next chess move.
“This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess,“ Cavill wrote.
Fans managed to find out that his girlfriend is none other than Natalie Viscuso. Viscuso is a Hollywood executive and is currently the Vice President for Television and Digital Studios at Legendary Entertainment.
A quick Google search reveals that Legendary Entertainment has produced films such as Enola Holmes, Man of Steel and the recent Godzilla vs Kong.
Viscuso also posted the same picture as Cavill on the same day and wrote, “Just teaching my dear Henry how to play some chess...or...maybe he let me win?”
With this updated information, hopefully fans will not flood Danielle’s page with mean comments based on several erroneous reports.
Here’s to wishing both Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso well in their relationship!