Henry Cavill’s girlfriend’s name revealed to be Natalie, not Danielle

Several news reports on Sunday inaccurately reported the name of Henry Cavill’s current girlfriend.

Tabloids have reported that The Witcher actor is dating an eco scientist named Danielle Beausoleil. Unfortunately, this turned out to be inaccurate information.

Based on Henry Cavill’s latest Instagram snap, he referred to his girlfriend by the name Natalie. In the picture, he looked smitten while Natalie pondered her next chess move.

“This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess,“ Cavill wrote.