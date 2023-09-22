Hidden camera found by Chinese tourist in Sabah Airbnb

IMAGINE finding out that the in-room cameras that you fear exist in hotels and Airbnb rentals. Well, that’s exactly what happened to these Chinese tourists.

The tourist, known only as BEAUTY, revealed on XiaoHongShu how they came across the covert camera in a power outlet.

A camera was discovered at a Malaysian vacation guesthouse, they reported. Is travelling to Malaysia safe?

“On Sept 6, around 2am, we landed at the Kota Kinabalu Airport. Arriving at the Airbnb took until three in the morning. I requested that my companion look for a camera. The socket opposite the bed is where we actually found it.”

They discovered a mirror inside the socket by using the torch on their phone. They took the socket’s panel out and discovered a hidden camera inside pointed towards the bed.

They chose to cover the camera with a tissue and get some rest after attempting to contact the Airbnb’s owner. However, they failed to get a response from the owner.

“When I contacted Airbnb the following day, they demanded that I leave right away. We departed and stayed at a different hotel.” They continued, “Airbnb is excellent here and deserves a thumbs up.”

They also reported the incident to the police shortly after.

Moreover, when officers contacted the Airbnb owner, he claimed that the visitors were attempting to avoid paying for their stay.

To their surprise, the Airbnb owner brought the tourists back to the police station at 7pm that evening.

“Am I going to torture myself by paying him 400 yuan (RM256.85) for the night’s accommodation? It was supposed to be a good honeymoon but the plan was disrupted,” they claimed.

Afterwards, the couple claimed that they were told by the cops to delete their prior post about the incident.

Only after the couple’s eventual return to China was the post published.

What a horrifying accord and how sad that their honeymoon was wrecked in such a manner. In their position, how would you react?