How BLACKPINK members pamper their adorable furbabies

BLACKPINK members are ambassadors for several luxury brands, and it makes sense that their pets get to live the luxurious life too.

Lisa is practically a cat lady, with four cats with names starting with the letter L – Leo, Luca, Lily and Louis. The cats all sport similar white, brown and black fur but are all different breeds. Leo is a Scottish Fold, Luca and Lily are both Ragdolls, and Louis is a British Shorthair. In August, Lisa welcomed a Doberman puppy who she named Love to be part of her ‘L family’.

Rose is known as an animal lover, and loves to visit zoos in each country she’s in. During an appearance on the variety show We Will Channel You, she introduced her pet fishes, Joohwangie and Eunbyul. ‘Joohwang’ means ‘orange’ in Korean while ‘Eun’ means ‘silver’. According to SCMP, Joohwangie is a blood parrot cichlid while Eunbyul is a tinfoil bard. Rose used to have another fish named Eunhee, but it sadly passed. True to her animal-loving nature, Rose adopted a dog named Hank after it was abandoned by its owner. She spoils Hank with lots of luxury pet accessories such as Tiffany & Co.’s dog bowl and Saint Laurent’s pet carrier.

Just like her bandmates, Jennie is also a dog lover and owns two! Her dogs, Kuma and Kai, have been spotted riding around in her family’s Porsche Cayenne and even donned Chanel. Jennie’s first dog Kai is a white cocker spaniel, who’s said to be relatively shy compared to Kuma. On We Will Channel You, she revealed that Kuma means ‘bear’ in Japanese, and the puppy reminded her of a bear. Kuma has also been dubbed the “boss of Blackpink” by fans.