Human finger found inside chocolate bar

THERE have been several reports in the past of finding weird objects in food, whether in restaurants or pre-packaged, which serves as a grisly reminder to always be aware of what we consume.

A woman recently discovered a severed bit of a human finger in a bar of chocolate.

Shared on X (previously known as Twitter) by @AsyrafRosli_, the disturbing images showed the human finger bit dug out from the chocolate bar, having a rotten appearance with a black fingernail.

“This is a reminder to check your food before taking a bite,” captioned the post.

Netizens were needless to say, horrified and wanted to know the chocolate bar’s brand to report the lack of hygiene and quality control to the authorities.

The finger was also mistaken for a cockroach by netizens also.