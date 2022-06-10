IKEA’s cute shark bun nibbles at our hearts

IKEA Malaysia is known for its wide range of furniture and products, but one of its latest food items has recently stolen the spotlight – an eye-catching shark shaped bun!

The cute bun, with a red bean filling, appears to be inspired by IKEA’s popular Blahaj shark plushie, and is shaped like a tiny blue shark with a white belly and a pink line for the mouth.

The bun will be available at IKEA Malaysia restaurants for a limited time only and are priced at RM4.90 each.

One netizen commented that “it’s too cute to eat’.

We can’t wait to sink our teeth into the bun, either.