Indonesian actress Anya Geraldine still drinks from milk bottle

In her tweet, Anya posted up a picture of her drinking from a baby bottle with the caption “My weeknight” along with an angel emoji.

It’s true that each of us has our own quirks but Indonesian actress Anya Geraldine’s strange habit surprised everyone online.

It appears that the 24-year-old has struggled for years to wean herself off from the baby bottle ever since she was in standard six.

Her habit continued until she reached adulthood and she hid it from her parents who have tried to get her out of the habit.

“The story is that I was asked by my parents to stop drinking from the baby bottle when I entered standard six.”

“They threw out all my baby bottles but in the end, I started drinking from them again when I went to college.”

“When I began living on my own, I picked up the habit once more but whenever my parents come around, they will always throw the bottle out,” she said.

She also shared a screenshot of a Whatsapp conversation with her mother who warned her not to drink from the milk bottle because it would damage her teeth.