Influencer’s BF under fire for dangerous self-driving stunt in Malaysia

THERE has been a recent explosion of self-driving vehicle videos on social media. Following the incident involving a Singaporean couple who travelled through Malaysia while using the autopilot feature on their Tesla. Since then, PDRM has verified that hands-free driving or autopilot mode is not permitted in Malaysia.

Gatita Yan, a local model, and influencer may have put her partner in danger this time after posting an Instagram story showing him dozing off while driving an automatic vehicle.

She also disclosed in her Instagram stories from March 28, that they didn’t need to have their hands on the wheel because the car was on autopilot during their trip to Ipoh. The Instagram story not only displayed her boyfriend’s hands off the steering wheel but also his feet off the brake or pedal.

The Instagram stories were later removed after internet discussions. However, PDRM was made aware of the tales after screenshots of them appeared online and spread.

PDRM also commented “Still in Ipoh? We’ll detain you”

Last night, Perak’s chief of police, Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan, told the media that if the pair was discovered in Ipoh, he would direct the traffic division to detain them.

“It’s illegal for anyone to drive dangerously,” Yusri continued.

When questioned about whether autonomous vehicles are prohibited in Malaysia, Yusri responded that he would first verify with the traffic police to get a better understanding of the situation.

As a reminder, The Land Traffic Act of 1959 mandates that drivers must perform well behind the wheel, be cautious, and pay attention even though there are no laws pertaining to automated driving systems as of yet, according to Bukit Aman Chief Assistant Director of Traffic Investigations and Enforcement (JSPT) Superintendent Dr. Bakri Zainal Abidin.