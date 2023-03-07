‘Inspector Sheila’ engaged in online feud

A police officer who has been suspended due to an ongoing court case for intimidation against an elderly woman and a police officer of a lower rank was spotted in a verbal feud online.

Formally known as Sheila Sharon Steven Kumar, the 35-year-old did not shy away from voicing out her defense under a post by her lawyer, Manoharan Malayalam in the Facebook group, Malaysian Lawyers & Law Students.

The lawyer’s post said that he was Sheila’s counsel recently at the Selayang magistrates court, according to a report by NST.

Netizens started dropping their takes one by one under his post, expressing their discontent against the lawyer for representing Sheila.

“You (Manoharan) are handling it professionally by ‘protecting your client’s interest’.

Be that as it may, her attitude is disgusting from what can be observed in the video,“ a netizen commented.

Sheila, who was recently made an admin of the Facebook group, shot back, insulting the netizen’s appearance, calling them “disgusting” and said: “Someone punched your eyes, right? That’s why it’s so tiny?”

Meanwhile, another netizen questioned Sheila’s integrity and honesty, pointing out that what she spoke about to the press was irrelevant to the court charge.

“No one questioned or charged her of being an incompetent officer or not having integrity and (being) corrupted.

“She was charged for insulting two men and a police lance corporal and criminally intimidating an elderly woman.

“Wondering what point she’s trying to prove to the media,“ the netizen said.

Sheila then replied: “Who the heck are you to tell me what to tell to the media? (The) media are not the judges who (will) give the verdict.. Do you understand my point?”.

Besides that, another netizen speculated that the suspended officer was probably inflicted with a psychological condition, stating that her title and position had inflated her ego.

“Send her for mental evaluation and get her discharged from PDRM (the police) on medical grounds so that she will enjoy her benefits,“ they suggested in which Sheila once again responded by insulting them.

Sheila was charged in court on Wednesday at two separate magistrate’s courts, pleading not guilty to three charges before both magistrates.

She pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Chai Guan Hock to two charges and one charge before Magistrate Nur Hafizah Rajuni.