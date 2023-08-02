Jealous boyfriend does not like girlfriend talking to other male coursemates

JEALOUSY is a given in relationships but one must remember to quell the green eyed monster as it can be detrimental constantly keeping tabs on your partner’s interactions.

A woman recently confessed to having a very jealous boyfriend who does not like her interactions with men in her life even when their interactions are strictly platonic.

Facebook page MY (Malaysia) shared the woman’s confession which stated that she is a college student who has a boyfriend who does not like her “communicating with the opposite sex” even when there are women involved in the group.

“Every time I talk to him about my day and I so happen to mention a boy, his mood turns sour,” she said

She clarified that her conversations with the boys in her campus are only for assignments and business

Her boyfriend then proposed his version of a solution to the problem which is to not tell him anything related to her male friends.

“He said he does not want me to talk about my male friends because it annoys him,” she added.

She ends her post saying that she cannot come to a proper consensus with her boyfriend about this issue.

Netizens under her confession have mainly told her to leave him while some others told her to accept this part of him.



“He’s not the only man in the world, leave him,” a netizen advised.

“This kind of boy is insecure and has no confidence in himself or in you. If you want to continue to be with him, you have to learn to put up with his requests as well,” another netizen pointed out.

“You deserve better. Don’t be so foolish as to think that he will change his ways for you,” a netizen quipped.