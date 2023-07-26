Jealous man shoots ex-girlfriend’s fiancé before ending his life

A woman’s jealous ex-boyfriend recently killed her new fiancé outside a hotel in Poland, then shot himself in the head in front of the terrified ex.

According to Prime Business, unsettling photos show the victim lying on the ground with his upset 20-year-old fiancée crouching over him in the midst of Poznan, Poland’s gorgeous tourist area.

When Bachosz shot her fiancé again while he was on the ground, she became obviously upset and screamed for help. Bachosz then fatally shot himself.

Armed police arrived at the scene quickly after the incident, having been summoned by the restaurant’s appalled patrons and staff.

A witness said, “When the firing started, everybody just ran away in fear. The moment he shot the man, panic started to spread. Afterward, he shot himself in the head.”

The two men, aged 30 and 31, died in the incident that happened on Sunday night, said police spokesman Andrzej Borowiak.

Sources have revealed that the attacker Baschosz was a legal assistant with a “bright future” who presumably found the couple on social media before preparing the attack.

According to reports, Bachoz had found it difficult to accept the end of their relationship.

Although this was a textbook example of unrequited love, nobody would have imagined it would end in such sorrow.