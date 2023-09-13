JPJ seizes delivery rider’s motorcycle, forcing him to walk home

PETALING JAYA: A food delivery rider’s day took a turn for the worst when his motorcycle was seized during an operation in Nilai.

According to information posted on Daily Traffic Report’s Facebook page, the rider apparently exited the SJR (road restriction area) on foot under the direction of the JPJ (road transport department).

The video clip showed the delivery rider who in the end was still sporting his helmet and lugging his delivery bag.

According to JPJ, the motorcycle had neither a valid road tax nor insurance cover.

They also added that their officers had no other option but to seize the bike to ensure the safety of the rider and other road users.

“The decision to seize his motorcycle was only to safeguard the rider’s safety as well as that of other road users as the machine did not have insurance cover.

“The JPJ views such offences seriously and appropriate action will be taken to safeguard the safety of other road users,“ it said.

Netizens expressed their sympathy towards the delivery rider. One commented, “It’s impossible to be in these tough economic times. Whatever it is, I hope the brother’s business will pass with ease”.

Aedy Fadly Ramli, Deputy Director General (Planning and Operations) of JPJ, stated that harsh action will be imposed regarding a variety of offences such as operating a motor vehicle without a valid licence, operating a motor vehicle with an expired licence, or operating a motorcycle recklessly.

We hope that “abang rider” will be able to get his motorcycle back soon.