Kedah ‘bra-less’ individual was a guest, not KFW22 model

THE individual in the viral pictures at the Kedah Fashion Week 2022 (KFW22) was a guest at the event and not one of the models.

Kedah Health and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Dr Mohd Hayati Othman said the individual is a transgender person who posed for photos in an inappropriate attire and uploaded them on social media.

“The individual was not a participant in the event, but came in a personal capacity at the end of the event,“ he reportedly said in a statement yesterday.

He said the state would take action based on existing regulations and law.

He added that the state was also mulling the enhancement of by-laws related to entertainment and shows to reflect Kedah’s culture and norms.