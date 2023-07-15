Kelantan strikes again: Female hairdresser fined for giving haircut to male client

EVERYONE is familiar with Kelantan because of its stunning, historically beautiful land, but let’s face it, in this instance, Kelantan is also renowned for having strict laws.

Not too long ago, The City Council penalised a store owner for showing up to work in shorts.

While, now in Kota Bharu, the capital of Kelantan, a female hairdresser was recently penalised for providing haircutting services to a male client.

It’s crucial to note that this is not a brand-new law and has been implemented in the state for a long time now.

According to the Kota Bharu City Hall’s business license criteria, it is against the law for non-Muslim female hairdressers to give haircuts to Muslims of the opposite sex.

As reported by Sin Chew Daily, Huang had gone to the City Council to discuss the fine that had been imposed on the female hairdresser with the appropriate authorities in hopes to not make the situation more political.

To conclude, as of now the amount of the fine is still unknown and the Kota Bharu City Hall has yet to come out with a statement either.