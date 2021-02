This article first appeared in theSun Buzz edition HERE

Korean actor Jung Il-woo took over 70,000 pictures in the past decade in order to preserve memories due to his amnesia.

During a segment in the Korean variety show Phone Cleansing, Jung shared that he was involved in a car accident in 2016 that left him with partial memory loss.

Although he has recovered, he still forgets parts of his past such as how he met some people in his life.

“For example, I know who an acquaintance is, but I don’t remember where I met them,” he said.

As such, the Moon Embracing the Sun star took plenty of photos and videos without deleting them.

He was subsequently diagnosed with a cerebral aneurysm in 2016 and that took a toll on his mental health too.

“I had horrible migraines when filming the drama Golden Rainbow and I was diagnosed with a cerebral aneurysm.”

“If my blood vessel (in my brain) expands and bursts, I’ll die. I don’t know when it’ll burst. I had severe depression, so I didn’t see anyone or even leave my house for a month,” he said.

Fortunately, he’s still working on keeping a positive outlook on life and living in the present.

In 2019, he managed to achieve his long-time goal of hiking the Camino de Santiago trail in Spain.