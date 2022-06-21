Lawyer representing former Cradle Fund CEO’s widow involved in scuffle with photographers

A LAWYER representing former Cradle CEO Nazrin Hassan’s widow, Samirah Muzaffar, and two teenagers in the murder trial was involved in a scuffle with photographers before today’s hearing at the High Court in Shah Alam.

The lawyer was reportely trying to push his way through the crowd of photographers before the lawyer was allegedly smacked in the forehead by a camera.

The lawyer was said to have approached the one of the photographer and grabbed the media card which was attached to a lanyard around his neck.

FMT reported that the photographer will be filing a police report.

The High Court later freed Samirah and the two teenagers of the murder charge, with judge Datuk Ab Karim Ab Rahman ruling that the prosecution had failed to prove a prima facie case against them.