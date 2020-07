Singer Lee Hyori and Girls’ Generation’s YoonA latest outing didn’t sit well with viewers.

According to Soompi, both of them went for a karaoke session together yesterday (1 July 2020) and Lee Hyori posted their session on her Instagram Live.

Their live broadcast during the current pandemic drew ire from fellow netizens. Viewers in the comments brought up concerns that the Kpop idols were not showing a good example of social distancing.

During the live stream, YoonA assured concerned netizens that both of them went to the karaoke place with masks on.

Not long afterwards both of them apologized and promised to return home before ending their broadcast early.

Both Lee Hyori and YoonA issued a public apology the next morning on their respective Instagram accounts.