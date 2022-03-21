Local drama receives backlash due to steamy scenes

ACTOR Zul Ariffin received major criticism from netizens after he shared a teaser from his upcoming drama Perempuan Itu, directed by Erma Fatima, on his Instagram.

The 23-second teaser showed the lead actors in some provocative positions.

The most eyebrow-raising shots involve actress Siti Hariesa's character – dressed in a French maid outfit – feeding Zul Ariffin's character whipped cream with her finger, and Zul's character carrying the lead actress up to the table in an indecent position.

The actor has since removed the video from his account due to the backlash that he received from Malaysians. However, the clip has continued circulating on social media especially Twitter.

Netizens have said that the scenes are inappropriate and unsuitable for Malaysians, especially for Muslims.

In addition, Perempuan Itu is set to be released during the month of Ramadan which further angered netizens. Some wondered why the series was given permission to be aired in the first place.

TV3, the station which was set to screen the drama, released a statement distancing the network from the production, saying that “it should not have happened”, and reminding all those involved in the production to “be more sensitive” to social norms.

What do you think about this issue?