Singer Atilia Haron stoked some fires online after she posted an Instagram video of herself doing some yoga moves at a grocery store in Petaling Jaya.

Atilia, whose real name is Raja Putri Atilia Raja Haron, did some yoga poses with her hands on the floor and was barefoot. The video ends with her picking up a bar of chocolate from a shelf nearby before walking off.

Netizens were incensed that she disregarded hygiene and safety measures during a pandemic.

They also pointed out that she wasn’t wearing a face mask during the whole stunt.