M’sian fresh graduate becomes food delivery rider after getting rejected numerous times during job interviews

A couple of decades ago, having a certification like a diploma would mean the certainty of having a job. However these days, it no longer comes with the reassurance of a stable employment. This means graduates are forced to consider other fields in order to be able to sustain a living.

Recently, a Malaysian fresh graduate shared an 11-second video on TikTok in which his past self questions if he has secured the job he wanted.

“2019: We finished our studies! Did we get the job we wanted?”

The video then takes a different turn, showing the TikTok user on his motorcycle, working as a delivery rider with the heartbreaking caption, “2023: No we didn’t”.

He captioned his video, “Different people, different means of living. Always be patient, okay?”

According to WeirdKaya, Danial is a 24-year-old who graduated with a Diploma in Digital Technology and is working as a food delivery rider, earning RM6 per order.

He told WeirdKaya that his attempts to get a job have failed each time so far and is left with no choice but work as a delivery rider to survive.

He added that most of the job offers that come his way only offer a starting salary of RM1,600, but he still gets rejected by the companies.

The TikTok video which has since garnered 282K views has been flooded with comments supporting Danial on his journey.

“It’s okay. It took me 12 years to get my dream job. Keep going and increase your skills till we have the high value that people are looking for. Good luck!” commented a TikTok user.