M’sian husband kidnaps wife after she refused Kelantan holiday

IN a relationship, asking for and obtaining consent shows respect for yourself and your partner. When your partner says no to your request, it’s important to respect their decision.

But one Malaysian man decided to go the extra mile when his wife turned down his request to go on a holiday with him to Kelantan— by having her kidnapped.

Ampang Jaya OCPD Asst Comm Mohd Azam Ismail said in a statement on Saturday (Oct 21) that the 38-year-old complainant was approached on Oct 12 by two unknown men at an apartment in Jalan Ampang.

The two men then informed her that her husband was waiting for her at the staircase. However when she went to see him, she was instead brought to a car and was driven to Kelantan against her will.

The ordeal then continued where she was locked up in a homestay in Pasir Puteh. She managed to escape on Oct 13 while the husband was asleep.

According to the statement, the incident occurred because the victim refused to follow him on holiday to Kelantan and also because she refused to register their marriage status.

Mohd Azam added that the victim is also the man’s third wife.

The report added that two men were arrested on Oct 19 in Taman Ampang, Selangor.

“The first suspect is the victim’s husband and a tahfiz manager. As for the second suspect, he works as a tahfiz school assistant.”