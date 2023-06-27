M’sian man cycles 126 km, from Selangor to Perak to surprise girlfriend

HOW far would you go for the one you love? For this one Malaysian man, very far apparently.

TikTok user Lipashgoweng shared in her video which has since gone viral on how her fiancé cycled for 126 km, from Selangor all the way to Perak to surprise her.

According to the video, she had zero inkling that her fiancé would attempt such a feat or anything about the surprise.

She was worried as he did not reply to any of her messages nor did he inform her about his whereabouts.

“I work at a supermarket and during my shift in the morning, I noticed a customer was purchasing some ice cream. My brain wasn’t fully awake in the morning and I felt that it was a little strange that they would purchase a freezing cold dessert in the morning.

“When I looked closer, it was then I realised it was my girlfriend. It’s a costly effort to meet your significant other, especially in a long-distance relationship,” she wrote.

The TikTok video has since amassed up to 580K views with netizens marvelling over her fiancé’s efforts to see her.

TikTok user Far commented “Please don’t make me ask my boyfriend to cycle from Selangor to Sabah”, while many commented that they were amazed that still were men like this, willing to go the extra mile to see his loved one.