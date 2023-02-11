M’sians flood viral pork nasi kandar with good reviews after the eatery was criticised over its concept

A NASI KANDAR eatery offering non-halal eats had been the target of derision by many recently.

A post by @mynewshub criticised the establishment wondering when the iconic Malaysian food included pork.

“Just like how nasi padang is synonymous with halal food in Indonesia.... So is nasi kandar,” the post wrote.

Netizens sufficed to say, vehemently disagreed with the post, countering with examples of non-halal food and drink items having halal alternatives despite some of the items being named after a non-halal food or drink.

Meanwhile, in a separate X post, @ayividinihsrad alleged that the eatery’s Google reviews had plummeted to a measly 3.5 stars following the post’s criticism.

At her behest, many kind Malaysians came through and left the eatery a load of positive reviews in support to keep going.

Earlier, the Malaysian Muslim Restaurant Owners Association (Presma) expressed their dissatisfaction with the eatery’s concept.

Presma president Datuk Jawahar Ali Taib Khan said that the video by @eat.with.aishwarrya on TikTok promoting the eatery could confuse many people, Astro Awani reported.

“Presma would like to emphasize that kandar rice dishes at all premises owned by Presma members throughout the country are guaranteed to be halal and free from substances forbidden in Islam,“ the statement read.

Besides that, the eatery’s negative Google reviews seem to have been removed as it could be due to their criticisms being unrelated to the food itself.