Malaysia records 47,209 HFMD cases, 20 times more than 2021

CASES of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) have seen a spike with a total of 47,209 detected since the beginning of the year, FMT reports.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this was an increase of 20 times the number of cases in the same period last year.

There is a 106.6% increase in HFMD cases from the previous week, jumping from 7,526 to 15,548.

Most of the cases (93%) were among children aged six and below, while 6% were among those aged between seven and 12, he reportedly said in a statement today.