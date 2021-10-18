Malaysian Dota player wins RM21m with China-based team

MALAYSIAN Dota 2 professional player Cheng Jin Xiang (pix), 20, narrowly missed out on the US$18.2 million (RM75.6 million) grand prize at the world’s biggest eSports tournament in Bucharest, Romania today.

Going by his game name “NothingToSay”, the 20-year-old Cheng and his China-based Dota 2 team PSG.LGD walked away with 13% of the prize pool which is US$5,202,400 (RM21.6 million).

They were defeated by Team Spirit 2 in the grand finals of The International 10 (TI10). The winners claimed the Aegis of Champions and the lion’s share of US$18.2 million out of the tournament’s US$40 million total prize pool.