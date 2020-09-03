Malaysian driver got blocked on the road by angry motorcyclist

While most of the technologies we’re using now are good, our navigation app still leaves a lot to be desired.
Recently, a viral video on Facebook showed a car driving in the motorcycle lane at Lebuhraya Persekutuan.
Instead of letting the car pass, one of the motorcyclists blocked the way and started shouting and gesturing angrily at the driver. To be honest, there is no other way to turn off but to go forwards.
The actions of the angered motorcyclist also forced the other motorcyclists to stop.
It appears it’s not the first time cars accidentally turn into the motorcycle lane at Lebuhraya Persekutuan.
Some netizens believe the driver accidentally entered the motorcycle lane while following the navigation app. They also criticised the motorcyclist for blocking the way and causing the driver to panic.