Malaysian Instagram model gets account hacked and loses RM1,700

PETALING JAYA: An Instagram influencer with over 200,000 followers became a victim of cyber hackers on April 25.

The model said that she first received an email stating her Instagram account will be deleted due to “copyright crimes”, SAYS reported.

Given that the email looked legitimate she followed the instructions and proceeded to type in her login details.

After all that, she then receives a Whatsapp message saying he was the one who hacked her account and demanded SG$550 of Bitcoin. And if she didn’t, they would delete her photos and sell her account to a third party.

Afraid of losing her 10-year-old account, she paid the money but they asked for money or photos that would make the hackers ‘happy’.

Joey then decided to take the matter to the police and Instagram. Fortunately, she gained access to her account after 3 days. She advised those who encounter similar problems to make their police reports in English so that Instagram wouldn’t need time to translate the content of the report.