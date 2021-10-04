Malaysian teen wins ‘Feel Alive’ Cover Contest Finale

PETALING JAYA: A 17-year-old high school student from Sarawak, Rachel Chicano Binti Willie was crowned champion of the Feel Alive Cover Contest Finale. She bagged the RM1,000 cash prize.

Singers from around the world submitted their 60 seconds cover of international singer-songwriter, Heerraa’s hit song, Feel Alive over the last two months.

This cover song competition was organised by the international youth movement, Ascendance, to encourage those who are passionate in arts to showcase their talents. There were contestants as young as seven years old.

Rachel’s outstanding performance was selected among the entries from Malaysia, Croatia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, Singapore, India, and Oman.

“To me, each and every one of you is a winner today. You have taken the first of many steps to achieve your dreams. Your covers have inspired the people around you and I am so grateful that together we are changing the world with music,” said 22-year-old Malaysian singer, Heerraa, at the Livestream finale event.

“Feel Alive” recently won Female Single of the Year (Gold) at the International Singer-Songwriters Association Awards 2021 in the US.

Heerraa is the first Malaysian to receive this prestigious award. The song has received continuous support and airplay from Malaysia’s No. #1 radio station, Hitz, as well as numerous radio stations in Scotland, the US, Australia, and Spain.