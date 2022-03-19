Malaysians offended by Aliff Syukri's wedding night tips video

MALAYSIAN netizens have slammed cosmetics businessman Datuk Aliff Syukri after his latest social media marketing video went viral.

On March 14, Aliff posted a video of him promoting his Arjuna Max supplement. He then went on to share some “first wedding night tips for newly-married couples”.

Unfortunately, his so-called advice had the opposite effect, leaving many netizens extremely offended by his choice of words and the way he chose to present them.

He captioned the video: “First night tips for newlyweds. Tag your partner. Comment below whoever who agrees with me.”

Here's the list of tips he shared:

1. Turn off the lights. Remain calm and don’t rush.

2. Wear perfume and turn on some relaxing music.

3. Flirt with each other with some romantic chat.

4. Start with some foreplay.

5. Use a lubricant to prevent unwanted friction during sex.

6. Choose a position that you are comfortable with.

The 34-year-old entrepreneur appeared shirtless in the video, with just a towel covering his chest. His choice of attire (or lack of it) received a negative reaction from netizens.

Netizens were also not impressed by the content of his post, and mentioned that it was disrespectful and disgusting.

You can watch the video here.

What do you think of his promotional video?