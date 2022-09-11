Malaysians offering to pick up stranded LRT commuters

EARLIER today, it was announced that 16 LRT services between Kelana Jaya and Ampang Park stations to remain closed for a week starting today.

Nonetheless, it was reinforced that the rest of the Kelana Jaya LRT rail stations will remain in operation, though services will conclude at 11pm.

However, to help those stranded, local radio stations - Fly FM, Buletin FM, and Hot FM collaboratively opened their doors to help those in need.