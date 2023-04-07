Mamak in KL goes viral for their one-of-a-kind roti tisu KLCC

WHO doesn’t love roti tisu? Hot, paper-thin, crispy and sweet, it’s the ultimate dessert.

But one mamak restaurant has gone viral for their roti tisu, but with an added Malaysian twist— it’s shaped just like the Petronas Twin Towers.

Located in Sri Petaling, Restoran Aliff, otherwise known as Aliff Sdn Bhd Restaurant has gone viral for their uniquely-shaped roti tisu, which is an edible version of Kuala Lumpur’s most beloved piece of sky-high architecture.

According to KL Foodie’s Facebook video, the mamak came up with the idea during the Movement Control Order (MCO) to attract more customers.

The two long pieces of roti tisu are joined together with a smaller piece of roti tisu which serves as a connecting bridge between the two towers.

The two towers are unable to stand on their own, so they are supported by two Milo glass mugs.

But the mammoth of a dessert doesn’t end there.

The last step involves drizzling the sweet creation in chocolate before serving it to the eager customers.

Feeling up to the task of chowing down the twin towers?