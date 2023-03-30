Man arrested for trespassing and delaying train schedule to retrieve earphones on LRT tracks

LRT COMMUTERS are always reminded to abide by the rules when onboard or waiting for the next train for safety’s sake and to ensure unnecessary elements do not disrupt their schedule.

A man was reported to have acted rashly, retrieving his earphones that fell on the track tracks at the Taman Paramount LRT station in Petaling Jaya recently.

According to a report by Sinar Harian, the 23-year-old had decided to act on his own accord and pick up his earphones on the train tracks situated in Platform 1 (northbound) at 8.09am which set off the alarm, instead of notifying the LRT personnel about the issue.

The Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said that the police had received a report at 9.28am involving the young man’s arrest by the Prasarana Malaysia Berhad auxiliary police.

“The man was caught retrieving the earphones on the train track involved, causing a train’s schedule to be delayed for three minutes,” Mohamad Fakhrudin said.

The young man was then detained by the auxiliary police for unlawful trespassing on the train tracks.

He added that the man was charged under Section 62 of the Railways Act 1991 in the Petaling Jaya Court.