Man rages after getting caught going ‘number 2’ in Surau

KUALA LUMPUR: A video showing a man being confronted for allegedly defecating in a surau’s “wudu area” recently went viral.

When asked about the incident, which occurred in the Klang Valley, the man allegedly acted aggressively.

In an attempt to catch the person filming him, he was seen giving chase and entering a restaurant.

He eventually gave up after the person recording the video stated repeatedly that he would contact the police.

So far, the video has received nearly 400,000 views on X @MALAYSIAVIRALLL.

Additionally, netizens questioned whether the perpetrator was actually of unsound mind.

“Is he, all right?” In the comments, X user @May44sure asked, “How can one think of doing so at random, not at a toilet?”

Another X user, @thisisPyqaJml, stated that the person recording should have yelled for help from those nearby in order to be apprehended.

“At least he has people to back him up if he is attacked.”

“This is so irritating, he did it and then wants to beat people up,“ said the woman.

Another X post on @nanmanjoi8715 stated that the local council authorities had already cleaned up the surau’s defecations.