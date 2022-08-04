Man recites azan at Chinese temple, mentally unwell

RECENTLY, a video showing a Muslim man reciting azan at a Chinese temple went viral on social media.

In the 58-second video, the Muslim man can be seen putting his palms together while conducting the prayers in front of a paper effigy.

Responding to the incident, Seberang Perai Tengah District Police Chief, ACP Tan Cheng San reportedly said the man is in his 40s living in Jalan Kilang Ubi, Bukit Mertajam.

“The incident is suspected to have occurred between July 26 and 27 at the premises of the Bukit Mertajam Yulan Association in conjunction with the Hungry Ghost Festival.

“Statements from witnesses confirm that the suspect has mental health issues. This is the second incident involving the suspect, with the first taking place in 2017,” he reportedly said in a statement.