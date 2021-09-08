Man wielding a sickle and a machete taken down using fire hose

The video recorded by someone close by also showed the man wielding a parang (machete) and was behaving aggressively.

On 8 September today, a man was seen waving a long sickle while standing on a police car in front of the Gopeng police station.

The firefighters hosed down the man on the car from afar before a group of men, including police officers, jumped into action with long batons.

Since no one could get close without getting hurt, firefighters were called in to help.

According to Sinar Harian, the suspect also destroyed the car bonnet. The story is still developing.

UPDATE

The suspect tested positive for methamphetamine and heroin. According to Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid, the 61-year-old suspect has 16 criminal and drug records.

Based on a report by Sinar Harian, the suspect entered the vicinity of the police station on a motorcycle he stole from a stranger at Pasar Awam Lawan Kuda.

He started swinging the sickle and parang in front of the police station before making his way down towards the Jalan Ipoh-Kuala Lumpur trunk road.

The police managed to block his escape route with a police MPV. It was during this standoff that the suspect climbed up the police car with the weapons.

The suspect sustained some injuries after getting hosed down by firefighters. No one else was injured. The police confiscated the motorcycle, the machete, the sickle and four keys.

The case is investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code, Code 90 of the Police Act, Section 6 (1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substance and Offensive Weapons Act 1958, and Section 15 (1) of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952.