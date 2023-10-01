Mandarin oranges to cost more this CNY

MANDARIN oranges, among the must-have items for Chinese New Year, are expected that the retail price of this fruit would increase this year, despite significantly lower shipping costs.

According to a local trader who wished to be known only as Lau, the large-sized mandarin oranges will cost more this time, citing less-than-bountiful harvest due to weather factors as the key reason, The Borneo Post reports.

Lau also pointed out that last year, the shipping cost for each container with refrigeration was US$7,200 (RM31,500); this year, it has dropped to US$4,200 (RM18,370).

During a survey by The Borneo Post, the larger varieties of mandarin oranges were being sold between RM15 and RM20 per kg, while the smaller and lower-grade varieties were offered between RM8 and RM13 per kg.

The most popular among the larger varieties are the “Lukan”, prized for its succulence and sweetness, and also the “Ponkam”, which is imported from Taiwan.