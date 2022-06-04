Motorists die after getting hit by lorry while changing flat tyre

TWO motorists were killed after they were struck by a lorry while changing a flat tyre by the side of the road.

The incident was reported to have happened in Bukit Rotan at KM11.5 of Jalan Kuala Selangor heading towards Kuala Lumpur.

According to Utusan Malaysia, Kuala Selangor police chief Superintendent Ramli Kasa said an initial investigation revealed that the driver of the car is a Health Ministry’s staff.

He said the 55-year-old driver was believed to have his tyre punctured and pulled over to the side of the road to change his tyre. A 40-year-old motorist from another vehicle later stopped to help him.

“Not long after, a lorry coming from Kuala Selangor is believed to have failed to avoid the two men and hit them, resulting in their deaths at the location,” Ramli reportedly said.

The victims were reported to have died at the scene due to severe injuries and were taken to Tanjong Karang Hospital for post-mortem.