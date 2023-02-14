Namewee calls for legalisation of prostitution following city hall’s recent crackdown

A RECENT crackdown on four prostitution hotspots by the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has prompted hip-hop artist Namewee to call for the legalisation of prostitution and list out the benefits of the practice.

He said in his Facebook post how the police only dare catch these ‘poor’ women and stated if they were brave enough, to go and catch thieves, murderers and swindlers and post their arrests to show others how good they are.

The controversial figure went on to put together the plus points of legalising prostitution by saying that it can reduce the rate of sexual assault and reduce the chances of mistresses destroying families.

He also listed how it can impact the community and the nation’s economy as well.

“The government is able to effectively regulate the owners, condom usage and effectively control the spread of sexually transmitted diseases as well as provide regular physical assessments for the sex workers involved.

“Most important is that the government can raise taxes reasonably which is fair to other industries thereby the nation can gain some revenue and also promote the country’s tourism.

“It is the same concept as legalising cannabis and gambling. If it is banned it will still remain in society. It is better to face the issue head-on, solve it and turn a double loss into a win-win situation,” he said in his post.

While Namewee is addressing the Malaysian police in his post, netizens have pointed out that it was DBKL who conducted the raid.