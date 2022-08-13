Namewee releases new song on ‘political frogs’, Syed Saddiq cameos in video

CONTROVERSIAL rapper Namewee is back with a song that takes a dig at ‘political frogs’ and has a cameo from Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman in the music video, Malaysiakini reports.

The music video was premiered on Namewee’s YouTube account yesterday.

The chorus of the song refers to “froggies” who like to jump “here and there” and promise wealth if one does as they say.

The song also makes references to “frogs at the backdoor” who “suddenly appear and disappear”.

Syed Saddiq made his cameo towards the end of the music video.

In the credits of the video, Syed Saddiq reportedly gave a sarcastic speech about “frogs”.