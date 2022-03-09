NASA wants to fly your name to the Moon

HAVE you ever dreamed of visiting space? Well, now you can send your name on NASA’s next mission around the moon for free!

Later this year, NASA will be launching their Artemis I mission at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, as part of the agency’s commitment to “build a long-term human presence at the Moon for decades to come.”

Artemis I will be the first uncrewed flight test of the Space Launch System rocket and the Orion spacecraft which is paving the way toward landing the first woman and the first person of colour on the Moon.

To commemorate the mission, NASA will allow anyone to put their name on a flash drive that will be on the Orion capsule at no cost.