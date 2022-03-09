NASA wants to fly your name to the Moon

HAVE you ever dreamed of visiting space? Well, now you can send your name on NASA’s next mission around the moon for free!
Later this year, NASA will be launching their Artemis I mission at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, as part of the agency’s commitment to “build a long-term human presence at the Moon for decades to come.”
Artemis I will be the first uncrewed flight test of the Space Launch System rocket and the Orion spacecraft which is paving the way toward landing the first woman and the first person of colour on the Moon.
To commemorate the mission, NASA will allow anyone to put their name on a flash drive that will be on the Orion capsule at no cost.
To sign your name up, all you need to do is visit the Artemis I website and fill in your name and PIN code.
After that, you’ll get your boarding pass with a QR code to virtually join future NASA launches.
So far, there isn’t a date set for the launch yet because of safety checks but the agency is hoping to make the launch in May 2022.
NASA says that the unique opportunity will come as the Orion spacecraft will launch on the most powerful rocket in the world and will fly farther than any spacecraft built for humans has ever flown. Orion will be flying almost 100 KM above the moon’s surface for about six days, as the spacecraft will spend an estimated month in space.