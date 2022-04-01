Naughty cat almost causes boy to drop birthday cake

Your pets can be your best friends or your worst enemies. They can make you laugh or cry, sometimes both at the same time!
This was illustrated by a recent viral video on TikTok, which showed a young man carrying a chocolate cake, which was meant for his sister’s birthday.
Suddenly, his pet cat came up and scratched his leg, startling the boy and causing him to fall over while still holding the cake.
Fortunately, he managed to stop the cake from falling to the ground, and it survived the incident with only a little damage to the side.
You can watch the funny video here.